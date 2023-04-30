SAINT LUCIA COMMITS TO JULIEN ALFRED’S CONTINUING DEVELOPMENT AND SUCCESS

Credit: OPM St. Lucia

Saint Lucia’s global sprint star and Olympic hopeful Julien Alfred will receive a diplomatic passport and continued financial support from the government to ensure she continues to receive the best training opportunities after her graduation from the University of Texas this year.

Saint Lucia and the world continues to witness the valiant feats and the breaking of records by Julien Alfred.

Here are some of her track and field accomplishments:

100m record holder 🇱🇨

200m & 60m NCAA Women’s Division I Indoor Track & Field Champion🤘

USTFCCA Indoor Female Track Athlete of the Year 🏆

100m Commonwealth Games🥈[2022]