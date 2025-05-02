SAINT KITTS CRUISE ARRIVALS SAIL TO EIGHT PERCENT INCREASE IN 2024-2025 SEASON

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, May 01, 2025 (SKNIS): Cruise arrivals during the 2024-2025 peak season in Saint Kitts increased by 8 percent when compared to figures from the previous season.



Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, shared the information at a press conference at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on April 29, 2025. There was “a healthy increase” said Minister Henderson, quoting statistics of 748,056 cruise passengers during the period October 2024 – April 2025. The numbers for the previous season were 690,244.



“This growth is the result of the collective efforts among the Ministry of Tourism, the sister agencies, and the industry partners, all focused on enhancing the guest experience, improving our port facilities, and ensuring visitor satisfaction and safety,” the minister stated. “However, we recognise the true success in tourism is not only measured in numbers, but in the tangible impact on the lives of our citizens.”



One of the key initiatives introduced by the ministry to help locals benefit from the tourism sector is the Tour Development Programme, launched in August 2024. This programme empowers small business owners to create new and distinctive tour experiences.



“I am proud to share that 15 companies are currently participating in the programme and we remain committed to their success,” Honourable Henderson stated.



Additionally, the Ministry has successfully resolved the longstanding insurance challenge faced by small tour operators. With passenger coverage now in place, these operators can market their tour packages directly through cruise lines, alongside larger competitors.



Minister Henderson shared that executives from the Royal Caribbean Group will visit Saint Kitts later this month to network with officials while increasing their knowledge of the unique tourism product. This follows a successful engagement by Carnival Corporation representatives who visited in October 2024.



