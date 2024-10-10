Saint Kitts and Nevis Stands with its Citizens and Nationals Affected by Hurricane Milton in Florida

Basseterre, Saint Kitts October 10, 2024 – The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, under the leadership of Prime Minister The Honourable Dr. Terrance M. Drew, extends heartfelt concern to all our citizens, nationals, and residents in Florida and surrounding regions who have been affected by the destructive forces of Hurricane Milton.

We understand that the aftermath of this hurricane may bring significant challenges, both emotionally and physically, to many of our people. Please know that your homeland stands firmly by your side during this difficult time. In the face of this devastation, we share in your determination to rebuild and recover.

Prime Minister Drew offered the following message of compassion and support:

“In the midst of nature’s storms, it is the strength of our shared humanity that provides shelter and solace. As we extend our prayers and well-wishes to you all, know that the Government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis are committed to supporting you in any way we can, both now and in the days ahead. May our solidarity and resilience guide you as you rebuild and may hope always shine through the darkest clouds.”

In the coming days, our Government will continue to monitor the situation closely and work with regional partners to offer support where necessary. We remain in touch with our consulate and diaspora organisations in the affected areas and encourage those impacted to reach out for assistance.

For updates and information on how to access support, please contact the Ministry Foreign Affairs, as well as the Consulate of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Miami.

