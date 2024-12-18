Saint Kitts and Nevis Shines at Resplendent 11th Winternational Embassy Showcase, Hosted by the Ronald Reagan Building & International Trade Center After Four-Year Hiatus

Washington DC, December 17, 2024 (Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis) – On Thursday, December 5th, 2024, the Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis participated in the Winternational Embassy Showcase which made a triumphant return after a four-year hiatus, drawing large crowds and showcasing the richness of Washington’s diplomatic community. The event, hosted at the prestigious Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, offered a vibrant celebration of cultural and culinary traditions from around the world.

The Winternational Embassy Showcase is an eagerly anticipated annual event that brings together over 68 embassies to share their nations’ unique heritage. Attendees were treated to a global marketplace featuring engaging displays of visual art, authentic cuisines, handcrafted treasures, and insights into travel and tourism.

An array of products from local vendors of Saint Kitts and Nevis on display at the 11th Winternational Showcase.

Saint Kitts and Nevis was proudly represented at this year’s showcase, offering a diverse array of products from local vendors. The island’s booth featured distinctive items, including Shipwreck rums, Pure Niceness soaps and body oils by Winnielle Pereira, Sweet Organics soaps, and Nature’s Best SKN body lotions from Charlestown, Nevis. The display also featured candles from The Emerald Sweet Liamuiga, a selection of Mother Becky teas, Flauriel creations by Anastasia Elliott, and delectable mini fruit cakes and coconut tarts by Mrs. Jacqueline Skerrit.

Scene at the 11th Winternational Showcase

In a media advisory, Allyson Browne McKithen, Executive Director of the World Trade Center Washington DC and the event’s founder, described Winternational as “one of the largest embassy showcases in the world.” She emphasized that the event serves as a reminder of “the connections that bind countries and cultures globally.”

This year’s Winternational attracted a record 8,000 visitors, marking the highest attendance since the event’s inception in 2011.

The 11th edition of the Winternational Embassy Showcase is a testament to the power of cultural exchange and diplomatic engagement, offering a unique opportunity for Washington’s residents and visitors to experience the world in one vibrant venue.

Related