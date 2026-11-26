BASSETERRE, SAINT KITTS, NOVEMBER 26, 2026 – Further to the National Address delivered by the Honourable Prime Minister, Dr Terrance Drew, on November 13, 2026, the Prime Minister’s Office is pleased to inform the public that, following extensive negotiations, Saint Kitts and Nevis has reached agreement with the European Union for the responsible wind-down of the Saint Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, by January 1, 2030.

This timeline, secured by Saint Kitts and Nevis at the negotiating table, gives the Federation more than three years to complete the wind-down in an orderly and responsible way.

The Government is pleased with the negotiated timeline, and with the trust that the European Union has reposed in Saint Kitts and Nevis. That trust was earned through the major CBI reforms the Federation has led since 2022, at home and across our region. The Government thanks the European Commission for its constructive engagement, and our national team for its work throughout the negotiations.

During the transition, the Programme will continue to operate under the strictest standards in its history, and all safeguard measures agreed with the European Union will remain fully in place. The wind-down will be managed in an orderly manner—there will be no reduction in pricing, investment thresholds or due diligence standards. Every safeguard agreed by our region will be followed, and the Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority (ECCIRA) will monitor compliance.

For clarity, the Citizenship by Investment Unit will continue to receive new applications until January 31, 2029. Applications submitted before February 1, 2029 may continue to be processed until December 31, 2029, and all processing will be concluded by that date.

The Government reminds the public that this decision was about more than visa-free travel to Europe. It protects our place in the international banking system, including our links to the correspondent banks in the United States, Canada and Europe on which every card payment, every online transaction, every remittance and every import depends. And it safeguards the good name that our Federation has worked so hard over the last four years to rebuild.

The European Commission has also confirmed that it stands ready to continue working closely with Saint Kitts and Nevis throughout the transition, including to support our economic diversification efforts. Serious conversations on that support have already begun, including on geothermal energy, digital connectivity and other projects under the EU’s Global Gateway strategy.

The time now agreed will be used well—to complete the CBI-funded projects already in the pipeline, and to accelerate the diversification of our economy under the Sustainable Island State Agenda, so that when Saint Kitts and Nevis steps out of CBI, it steps into a Sustainable Island State, one prosperous for all citizens and residents of our proud Federation.

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