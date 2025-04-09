SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS REAFFIRMS ITS COMMITMENT TO ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE AND HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDERS

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, April 09, 2025 (SKNIS) – At the opening of the Third Forum on Human Rights Defenders in Environmental Matters in Latin America and the Caribbean on Tuesday, April 08, 2025, the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, delivered a compelling speech emphasising the nation’s steadfast dedication to environmental justice and the protection of human rights defenders.

Prime Minister Drew highlighted the significance of the forum, which is being held for the first time in the insular Caribbean, stating that it represents more than a meeting of minds—but rather a meeting of purpose.





“It is a powerful signal that the struggle for environmental justice and the defense of human rights knows no borders and that our small islands, with our proud histories and resilient people, have a meaningful role to play on the global stage,” said Prime Minister Drew.

The prime minister continued to stress that environmental degradation, climate change, and biodiversity loss are not abstract concepts but lived realities for communities in Latin America and the Caribbean.







“Our communities are on the front lines. Our homes are vulnerable, our ecosystems, once thriving, now struggle under the weight of pollution and exploitation. And yet, amid these challenges, there is hope. That hope lies in the courage and determination of our environmental defenders. Those persons often working in silence and too often at great personal risk stand as the first line of defense between our natural world and those who would exploit it for short-term gain,” he added.







Drawing from Saint Kitts and Nevis’ own experiences and its Sustainable Island State Agenda, Prime Minister Drew affirmed the nation’s belief that environmental protection is inseparable from development.







“The preservation of our rivers and reefs, the protection of our mangroves and marine life, are not just environmental objectives. They are national priorities and human rights issues at their core,” said Prime Minister Drew.







He reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the Escazú Agreement, the first legally binding treaty to protect environmental defenders, emphasising its role as a beacon of transparency, inclusion, and justice.

Prime Minister Drew stated that the Third Forum on Human Rights Defenders in Environmental Matters in Latin America and the Caribbean is an important step forward in the global effort to protect those who defend our environment and defend human rights.

