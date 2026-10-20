SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS PARTICIPATES IN HIGH-LEVEL U.S. – CARIBBEAN DIALOGUE AS UNITED STATES COMMITS OVER US$340 MILLION TO REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND SECURITY

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts, October 19, 2026 (SKNIS): The Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis was represented at the highest level at the United States–Caribbean Dialogue in Washington, D.C., on October 15, 2026, where commitments exceeding US$340 million to strengthen regional security, digital connectivity, healthcare and economic resilience were announced.

Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, led the Federation’s delegation, accompanied by the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Garth Wilkin, Attorney General.

The high-level engagement, hosted by United States Deputy Secretary of State, Christopher Landau, brought together Caribbean leaders and senior government representatives to advance cooperation on shared priorities, including economic development, energy security, investment, infrastructure and the fight against transnational crime.

The announcement of more than US$340 million in regional commitments represents a significant development for Caribbean nations, including Saint Kitts and Nevis, as governments seek to strengthen national resilience, improve security and create new opportunities for sustainable economic growth.

Among the major initiatives announced was US$175.8 million for the Caribbean and Central America Undersea Cables Program, aimed at expanding high-speed digital connectivity and strengthening the resilience of critical communications infrastructure. Additionally, US$103 million was announced under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative, supporting efforts to enhance regional security, protect critical infrastructure and strengthen cooperation against illicit trafficking and other transnational threats.

The United States also outlined support for strengthening healthcare workforce capacity across the Caribbean, including a proposed US$61.5 million initiative focused on sustainable healthcare employment and workforce development.

“For Saint Kitts and Nevis, partnerships such as these must go beyond dialogue and translate into real, measurable benefits for our people. The United States’ commitment of over US$340 million to the Caribbean represents an important opportunity to strengthen regional security, modernise critical infrastructure, improve healthcare and expand economic opportunities,” Prime Minister Drew stated. “As we continue to advance our Sustainable Island State Agenda, we remain focused on ensuring that international cooperation delivers meaningful results, strengthens our resilience and creates a more secure and prosperous future for our citizens.”

He added that the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis continues to place strong emphasis on building strategic international partnerships that support the Federation’s long-term development objectives while safeguarding its national interests.

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