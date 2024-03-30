Saint Kitts and Nevis Journalist Participates in U.S. Sponsored Edward R. Murrow Program for Journalists

By: US Embassy, Press Release

March 28, 2024 — Jason Davis, a senior journalist at Saint Kitts and Nevis’ ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation will travel to the United States to participate on the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP). He is taking part in a three-week project entitled “The Edward R. Murrow Program for Journalists: New and Traditional Broadcast Media” from March 30 to April 20.

During the IVLP program, he and other participants will explore the crucial role of responsibility and accuracy in reporting in a democracy. Participants will also examine the efforts of fact checking groups, and demonstrate the influence of social media and digital technologies on how citizens use and share information. U. S. Embassy spokesperson Donald Maynard said, “Exchanges like the one Mr. Davis is participating in are fabulous opportunities for us to highlight the values that the United States and Saint Kitts and Nevis share.” He added, “This exchange comes on the heels of the recent visit of the Lesser Antilles Meical Team to St. Kitts and Nevis and shows that the U.S. remains committed to working together to promote social change and building a stronger, more vibrant future for the next generation.”

The IVLP is the Department of State’s premier professional exchange program which brings together emerging leaders in their respective professions to learn from how U.S. experts in this profession operate, and to share best practices with the other program fellows.



Disclaimer

This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of SKN PULSE, its sponsors or advertisers