The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to commend Foreign Service Officer, Ms. Jazzée Connor, on her successful completion of the 2nd Special Course for Diplomats from Central and South America and Caribbean Islands, held from 4–13 November 2026 in New Delhi, India.

The programme, conducted by the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS) under the Ministry of External Affairs of India, explored conventional and emerging areas of diplomacy, including global geopolitics, multilateral negotiations, maritime security, disaster risk reduction, climate change and artificial intelligence. These areas are of particular relevance to the sustainable priorities and vulnerabilities of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), and therefore provided valuable insights for diplomatic engagement.

The programme also facilitated cultural exchange and immersive learning through visits to prominent historical and cultural landmarks, including the Agra Fort and the iconic Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

In thanking the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India for this enriching capacity-building initiative, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saint Kitts and Nevis expresses its commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with India and advancing South-South cooperation in areas of mutual interest and shared development priorities.

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