Saint Kitts and Nevis Establishes Diplomatic Relations with Cabo Verde

New York, New York (13th May 2024) – On Friday 10th May, the Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, Her Excellency Mutryce Agatha Williams signed a Joint Communiqué in New York to establish diplomatic relations with the Republic of Cabo Verde.

At a brief ceremony and friendly exchange held at the United Nations, Ambassador Williams exchanged brief remarks with H.E. Tania Serafim Romualo, and both expressed the desire of their respective Governments to deepen ties and to collaborate in various international fora on issues of mutual interest, founded upon on shared values. Its economy is mostly service-oriented, with a growing focus on tourism and foreign investment.

As Small Island Developing States (SIDS), the Republic of Cabo Verde and the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis share similar challenges. Both Ambassadors discussed their eagerness to engage in the upcoming Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) from 27-30 May in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Republic of Cabo Verde is a member state of the African Union. Its engagement with the Federation is primarily as part of the Group of 77 and China within the United Nations, as well as in the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).

The Federation continues to pursue stronger ties with Africa.

Cape Verde or Cabo Verde, officially the Republic of Cabo Verde, is an archipelago and island country of West Africa in the central Atlantic Ocean, consisting of ten volcanic islands.

