Saint Kitts and Nevis Donates Medical Supplies

Havana, Republic of Cuba (22nd May 2024) –Medical supplies, donated by the Government of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, were today handed over to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Cuba by H.E. Ambassador Verna Mills, at the Hospital Ginecobstétrico América Arias in Havana.

Present at this ceremony were the Director of the Hospital, Dr. Dania Rebeca Yi Mariño, H.E. Ambassador Rafael Dausá Céspedes, Director General in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean, Dr. Yiliam Jiménez, Head of the Department of Collaboration, and other Cuban Health Authorities.

In her remarks, the Director of the Hospital welcomed Ambassador Mills and thanked her for the kind gesture from Saint Kitts and Nevis. She articulated that the donation is timely and that it comes at a time when Cuba is experiencing many difficulties. The Director also expressed that the medical supplies would help to improve the attention given to patients especially under the circumstances being experienced at the hospital.

H.E. Verna Mills in her response, stated that the Government and Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis were indeed delighted to make a contribution to the Cuban health sector and that although it is small, it is an important gesture that will benefit the Cuban people. She further stated that this donation is a representation of the fraternal relations of solidarity and friendship between our two nations.

H.E. Rafael Dausá Céspedes commented that Cuba has been able to help Saint Kitts and Nevis in different areas, and felt pleased that the Federation, a small country, was showing its appreciation in such a meaningful way.

The donation includes vaginal specula, facial masks, face shields, rolls of cotton, latex gloves, hand sanitisers and disposable aprons. It has an approximate value of US $6,500.00.

