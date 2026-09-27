SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS CALLS FOR CLIMATE JUSTICE AND FAIRER FINANCING FOR SMALL ISLAND STATES

United Nations, New York, September 27, 2026 (SKNIS): Saint Kitts and Nevis has issued a strong call for the international community to translate climate commitments into meaningful action and reform the global financing system to better account for the vulnerabilities confronting Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Delivering the Federation’s national address during the General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81), Acting Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, said SIDS continue to bear a disproportionate burden from a climate crisis they did little to create.

“Those who contributed least must not pay the greatest price,” Dr. Hanley declared.

He stressed that for island nations, climate change and sea-level rise are not simply environmental concerns, but matters affecting sovereignty, statehood, economic security and the future of their people.

Dr. Hanley called for stronger guarantees that climate-induced sea-level rise will not erase the international legal personality of affected states, extinguish their United Nations membership, deprive their people of nationality, or diminish established maritime zones and sovereign rights.

The acting prime minister also pressed international financial institutions to move beyond traditional measures such as Gross National Income (GNI) when determining access to development financing.

Saint Kitts and Nevis this year completed a pilot Vulnerability and Resilience Country Profile under the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) Framework, strengthening its advocacy for vulnerability to be incorporated into international financing decisions. The Federation has been at the forefront of efforts to operationalise the MVI internationally.

“We therefore call on the World Bank, the IMF, development banks, climate funds and every partner here to incorporate MVI into the architecture of financing. Not as charity, but as arithmetic and justice made real. If vulnerability can be measured, it must be considered,” Dr. Hanley said.

He urged the international community to ensure that climate commitments are matched by emissions reductions, stronger adaptation, adequate climate financing and meaningful cooperation with vulnerable countries.

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