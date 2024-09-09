Saint Kitts and Nevis assumes chairmanship of the OAS Committee on Hemispheric Security

Washington D.C., September 6, 2024 – Saint Kitts and Nevis Assumes Chairmanship of OAS Hemispheric Security Committee for 2024-2025.

In a significant development for the Americas, on September 6, 2024, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) elected, by acclamation, the Saint Kitts and Nevis Permanent Representative to the OAS, Ambassador Jacinth Henry-Martin, as the new Chair of the Council on Hemispheric Security for the 2024-2025 period. This prestigious role was proposed by the Alternate Representative of Guyana, seconded by the Ambassador of Mexico to the OAS, and supported by the Alternate Representative of the United States, all of whom expressed their full confidence in Ambassador Henry-Martin’s leadership. Colleagues of other delegations pledged their collaboration throughout her chairmanship, emphasizing the importance of her role in addressing the security challenges facing the hemisphere.

In her initial remarks, Ambassador Henry-Martin underscored the priority that Saint Kitts and Nevis places on security matters and pledged her commitment to lead and collaborate on addressing the critical security issues facing the Americas. Representing her nation and the CARICOM region, she recognized the pervasive nature of security threats that disregard air, land, and maritime borders. She called for a collaborative approach to strengthening hemispheric security and emphasized that while she is cognizant of the need for a holistic strategy that will treat all concerns of the hemisphere, she recognized that the specific security concerns of small developing states must be prioritized for consideration and action.

The chairmanship of Saint Kitts and Nevis marks a notable achievement for the Federation as the Council on Hemispheric Security plays a crucial role in safeguarding peace and stability throughout the region. Ambassador Henry-Martin’s term as Chair will run for one year, during which she will work to advance the shared security goals of the Americas.