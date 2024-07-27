Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of Lebanon Establish Diplomatic Relations

New York, New York (24th July 2024) – The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Government of the Republic of Lebanon formalized the establishment of diplomatic relations on Wednesday 24 July, 2024, during a Signing Ceremony at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Lebanon to the United Nations.

The Joint Communiqué was signed by Her Excellency, Dr. Mutryce Williams, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations and H.E. Hadi Hachem, Chargé d’ Affaires a.i. of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Lebanon to the United Nations.

During the ceremony both Ambassadors discussed issues of mutual interests including the promotion of tourism and bilateral trade, the signing of visa waiver agreements and the appointment of honorary consuls in their respective Capitals, to enhance cooperation between both countries.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of Lebanon, is important, as the Federation continues its quest to further expand its diplomatic footprint, whilst strengthening and deepening its relations with international partners.