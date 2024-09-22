RSS JUNIOR LEADERS LEVEL 3 CVQ COURSE SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDES

The Regional Security System (RSS) Junior Leaders Level 3 CVQ (Caribbean Vocational Qualification) Course 1/2024 successfully concluded on September 13th, 2024. The course, which commenced on August 5th, 2024, was hosted by St. Kitts. The first of its kind, the pivotal training initiative brought together a diverse group of twenty (20) participants from various member states, including St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua, Barbados, St. Lucia, Grenada, and Guyana, with the aim of fostering regional cooperation and professional development in security leadership. Among the attendees were four (4) soldiers from the St. Kitts – Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) and three (3) Police officers from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF).

Under the guidance of four experienced instructors—Senior Sgt. Babb from Antigua,; Sgt. Williams from Grenada; and Sgt. Mike and Insp. Boon from St. Kitts—the participants engaged in a comprehensive curriculum designed to enhance their leadership abilities and operational effectiveness. Key topics covered during the course included effective leadership, group dynamics, planning and implementing change, human rights, multiple patrolling techniques, emergency care and management, crime scene management, logistics and administration in internal security, evidence handling, crowd control, and numerous other.

Participants also had the opportunity to engage in practical exercises, including live range drills, incident command simulations in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and field expertise exercises encompassing multiple types of tactical drills. Additionally, they participated in land navigation exercises both by day and night, further enhancing their operational readiness.

The closing ceremony was held at the St. Kitts Customs and Excise Department’s conference room, attended by distinguished guests including current RSS Chairman Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Glenroy Blanchette; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cromwell Henry; Acting Commander of the St. Kitts – Nevis Defence Force, Kayode Sutton; and other local and regional law enforcement officers and personnel.

To ensure the highest standards of training, regional and local assessors collaborated with the Ministry of Education and the TVET Council, supplemented by internal verifiers. The course participants successfully met the requirements and were awarded a Level 3 CVQ certificate, equivalent to an Associate’s degree. Course instructors were also awarded this certification, further enhancing their professional credentials.