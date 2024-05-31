RSS & CARICOM IMPACS DONATE CRIME SCENE PROCESSING SUPPLIES TO RSCNPF

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) received a significant boost to its crime-fighting capabilities with the generous donation of crime scene processing supplies by the Regional Security System (RSS) and the CARICOM ImplementationAgency for Crime and Security (CARICOM IMPACS). The donation ceremony took place on May 28th, 2024, marking a milestone in enhancing the forensic capabilities of theRSCNPF.

During the ceremony, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security expressed gratitude to Major Kerry Waterman, Director of Policing and RiskManagement at RSS, and Dr. Andre Clarke, Chief of Operations – Intelligence at CARICOM IMPACS, for their invaluable contribution and unwavering support to the crime-fighting efforts in St. Kitts and Nevis. Their donation of crime scene processing supplies will bolster the capacity of the Crime Scene Unit and enable more effective evidence collection and processing in criminal investigations.

The brief ceremony was attended by key officials and dignitaries, including National Security Advisors Dr. Lionel von Frederick Rawlins and Dr. Edwin Powell; Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Comrie of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force; Deputy Commissioner of Police Cromwell Henry; and Assistant Commissioners of Police Travis Rogers, JamesFrancis, and Andre Mitchell.

The donation of crime scene processing supplies reaffirms the partnership between the RSCNPF and the RSS in combating crime and ensuring the safety and security locally and throughout the Caribbean region. The RSCNPF is grateful for the support received and remains dedicated to upholding justice and maintaining law and order in the Federation.

— 30 —