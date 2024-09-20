RSCNPF WELCOMES US AMBASSADOR’S TOUR OF FORENSIC LAB

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is pleased to announce that the United States (US) Ambassador to the Caribbean, Roger Nyhus, was afforded the opportunity to tour the Forensic Lab located in Tabernacle, St. Kitts, on September 18th, 2024. Also in attendance were Commissioner of Police James Sutton and Assistant Commissioners of Police James Francis and Andre Mitchell. The visit aimed to provide the Ambassador with a comprehensive overview of the forensic investigative capabilities of law enforcement in St. Kitts and Nevis (SKN).

During the tour, the Ambassador engaged with RSCNPF Forensic Director, LaToya Lake-Marshall, who showcased the advanced technologies and methodologies employed in forensic investigations. Notably, there were demonstrations of fingerprint lifting and analysis by the crime scene technicians as well as a brief discussion with the drug analyst on how illicit substances are identified. The subsequent discussions highlighted the importance of forensic science in enhancing the efficacy of law enforcement and ensuring the administration of justice in our communities. Ambassador Nyhus expressed a keen interest in understanding how the US can further support and assist the RSCNPF in its efforts to combat crime and improve public safety.

The RSCNPF is committed to fostering a collaborative relationship with its international partners, and this visit marks a significant step towards identifying areas where additional resources and training can enhance and expand our forensic capabilities. The Force is dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation in forensic science and law enforcement practices. As we move forward, we remain optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead through collaborative efforts with our international partners. We look forward to continued cooperation that will strengthen our investigative capacities and contribute to the safety and security of our citizens.