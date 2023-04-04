RSCNPF LAUNCHES OPERATION RE-ASSURANCE
img 4702
Press Release

RSCNPF LAUNCHES OPERATION RE-ASSURANCE

Pulse Administrator
2 Min Read

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 4, 2023 (RSCNPF) It is with great concern that we address the recent upsurge in gun violence that has resulted in the tragic loss of lives. The safety and well-being of our residents are of utmost importance, and we are taking all necessary measures to address this situation.

Advertise With SKN PULSE

In collaboration with other National Security agencies, the Police have launched a full-scale extended special operation named Operation Re-assurance, to contain and suppress the violence. This operation is designed to specifically target those who are perpetrating these heinous acts and to bring them to justice. It will be multidimensional and jointly executed by the security forces to achieve our operational objectives.

We want to reassure the public that we are committed to creating a safe and secure environment for all residents. We urge anyone with information about the violence to come forward and report it to the police. Your cooperation is vital in ensuring that we put an end to this scourge.

We also appeal to residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police. We understand that these incidents can cause fear and anxiety in our community, and we want to assure you that we are doing everything in our power to ensure your safety.

Advertise With SKN PULSE

As a country, we must stand together in the fight against crime and violence. We ask for your patience and understanding during this time, as we work to make our community a safer place for all.

Share this Article
Previous Article img 4678 ST. KITTS AND NEVIS MOE CONTINUES ITS THRUST TO PROFESSIONALIZE THE TEACHING FORCE.
Next Article img 4698 Bloody 4th day of April: Two murders in one day

Advertise

error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy