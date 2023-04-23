RSCNPF LAUNCHES COMMUNITY ADVANECMENT PROGRAMME ON NEVIS

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, in collaboration with the Department of Community Development on Nevis, has launched a new community initiative on Nevis. The ceremony took place on April 21, 2023 at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC). It was attended by a number of government officials and four members of the RSCNPF, namely Deputy Commissioner of Police Cromwell Henry; Superintendent Lyndon David; Inspector Alonzo Carty; and Corporal Shauna Pemberton.

The Community Advancement Programme (CAP) is a social cohesion and advancement programme designed to provide a safe space for youth through productive interactions and teamwork. By way of facilitators provided by the Department of Community Development, the RSCNPF, and the community at large, CAP will offer a range of interactive training opportunities and developmental sessions. CAP will be an ongoing strategic community-based programme that endeavours to improve the relationship and trust between youth and law enforcement agencies. The programme will also work to instil a sense of responsibility and patriotic pride in the youth through community service and volunteerism.



As a National Security agency, the RSCNPF is mindful that community support and involvement are two of the pillars that reinforce, and guide our mission to uphold justice and preserve peace. The Police Force is on a mission to increase community-based initiatives in the Federation and in that regard, the CAP is a most welcome venture and one among others to come.