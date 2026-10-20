Rscnpf Investigating Armed Robbery At Port Zante Jewellery Store

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Royal Gems Jewellery Store at Port Zante, Basseterre, St. Kitts, on Octber 17th, 2026, between 4:30 PM and 5 PM.

Preliminary investigations indicate that two armed adult males entered the store with their faces concealed by bike helmets, and wearing long clothing and reflective vests. The men brandished a hammer, a knife, and a firearm, and used the hammer to smash three glass display counters, from which they stole an undetermined number of jewellery pieces. The suspects fled the store and escaped the area on a red-and-black motor scooter. No injuries were reported to have been sustained during the incident.

The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed the scene and collected several items of evidentiary value. Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and updates will be issued as they progress.

The RSCNPF urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Basseterre Police Station at 465-2241 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

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