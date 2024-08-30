RSCNPF CELEBRATES PROMOTION OF TWELVE OFFICER

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is deeply pleased to announce the promotion of twelve (12) officers. The honour was bestowed during a brief but significant ceremony held at the CUNA Conference Centre in Fortlands, Basseterre, St. Kitts, on August 20th, 2024. Advancing from the rank of Inspector to that of Superintendent are Carla Wallace, Irving Bradshaw, Reynold Myers, James Stevens, and Alrick Edwards – Sutton. Moving up from the Sergeant rank to that of Inspector are Jason Audain, Tressy Morrishaw, Derell Boon, Valentine Hodge, Ray Gordon, Kamara Phillip, and Winston Thompson*.

The event was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, et al., Honourable Dr Terrance Drew; Permanent Secretary (Ag.) in the Ministry of National Security Glenroy Blanchette; Commissioner of Police (COP) James Sutton; Deputy Commissioner of Police Cromwell Henry; Force Personnel Officer Eartha Carey; Assistant Commissioners of Police James Francis, Travis Rogers, and Andre Mitchell; Superintendents Jasper Carty and Alonzo Carty; family members of those promoted, and fellow officers of the Force.

In his address, the Prime Minister congratulated and commended the officers for their commitment to professional development, and their diligent work. He emphasised the importance of their roles in maintaining citizen safety and security and expressed his gratitude for their unwavering commitment to serving the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. COP Sutton also highly commended the officers and congratulated them on their achievements. Additionally, he fervently encouraged them to maintain a high level of professionalism in their new leadership roles as they face an inevitable increase in their professional responsibilities. He closed by expressing his gratitude to the officers for their numerous sacrifices, and their steadfast determination and dedication of the execution of their duties to protect and serve the nation.

This increase in gazetted officers in the RSCNPF will undoubtedly strengthen and further improve the organisation’s administrative structure, and provide much needed flexibility in the strategic allocation manpower nationwide.

*(Supt. A. Edwards-Sutton, and Insps. K. Phillip and W. Thompson are currently overseas)