Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force Announces Promotion of Corporal Mills

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) proudly announces the promotion of Corporal Mills to the rank of Acting sergeant, effective January 1, 2026, following recommendations approved by the Police Service Commission and Her Excellency the Governor-General.

This advancement reflects Ag. Sergeant Mills’ sustained dedication, operational discipline, and exemplary leadership within the ranks. Throughout her tenure, Ag. Sergeant Mills has distinguished herself through a steadfast commitment to professional development, active mentorship of junior ranks, and a proactive, community-centered approach to policing.

The High Command and the rank and file of the RSCNPF extend warm congratulations to Ag. Sergeant Mills on this well-earned milestone and look forward to her continued service and leadership in strengthening national security and public trust.

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