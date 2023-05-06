ROVMAN POWELL JOINS BARBADOS ROYALS HAYDEN WALSH JR MOVES TO JAMAICA TALLAWAHS

West Indies T20 captain Rovman Powell has been traded to the Barbados Royals ahead of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in a move that sees Hayden Walsh jr moving the other way to join the Jamaica Tallawahs.

Powell, the dynamic allrounder, led the Tallawahs to their third CPL title in 2023 and has scored 1,337 runs for the franchise since first joining them in 2016.

Walsh leaves the Royals having played for the franchise since 2019, claiming the Player of the Tournament title in his first year with the Barbados team. As an experienced leg spin bowler with international pedigree he will be a valuable addition to the Tallawahs squad.

The Republic Bank CPL draft show will be broadcast in late June 2023 with the tournament set to get underway on 16 August 2023.

