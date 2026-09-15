Romando Butcher Sentenced To Prison For Indecent Assault

Romando Butcher of Gillard Meadows, St. Kitts, has been sentenced to His Majesty’s Prison on two (2) counts of Indecent Assault.

On August 5th, 2026, Mr Butcher was sentenced to serve thirty-two (32) months on one count, and five (5) years’ imprisonment on the other, with both sentences set to run concurrently. Time spent on remand has been taken into account.

Mr Butcher’s sentence was handed down by His Lordship Justice Iain Morley at the High Court in Nevis,

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