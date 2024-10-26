Rising Stars Set to Shine at the 2024-2025 Green House Band Junior Calypso Competition

The eagerly awaited Green House Band Junior Calypso Competition is poised to deliver another unforgettable night of vibrant culture and youthful talent, as the next generation of calypsonians take centre stage. This year’s showdown promises even more excitement, returning to the Plaza of the St. Kitts Marriott on Sunday, 15th December, at 5 PM for an evening of dazzling performances free of charge.

14 talented primary and secondary school calypsonians are gearing up to deliver powerful performances. Among them are the reigning Primary School Monarch – Mighty Zen, and reigning Secondary School Monarch – Star Boy Nicholas, who will also compete, adding to the evening’s excitement.

The participating junior calypsonians, backed by the Green House Band, are as follows:

Primary School Category

● Mighty Zen (Zenobia Johnson) – Reigning Primary School Monarch (Nevis)

● Chase The Dream (Chase Harding) – Nevis

● Adiaha (Adiaha Inanga) – St. Kitts

● Prince Khi (Roland Amaro) – St. Kitts

● Sir Kalypso (Rokimba Wigley) – St. Kitts

● Prince Dj (Devon Richardson) – St. Kitts

● King Super Knowledge (Kenver Francis) – St. Kitts

Secondary School Category

● Star Boy Nicholas (Nicholas Petty) – Reigning Secondary School Monarch (St. Kitts)

● Mighty QJ (Quincy Isaac) – St. Kitts

● Dequan (Dequan Hendrickson) – Nevis

● Energetic I (Ilovely Pemberton) – St. Kitts

● Mighty J (Edward Williams) – St. Kitts

● Lady B (Aaliyah Buchanan) – St. Kitts

● Lega-Z (Zyon Harding) – Nevis

This competition promises to be a memorable evening of culture, creativity, and musical expression as the next generation of calypsonians showcases their talent. The St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival Committee is thrilled to provide a platform for these young performers and invites everyone to come and support them.