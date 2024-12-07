Resilient Lady Makes Its Maiden Voyage to St. Kitts: A New Era of Sustainable Cruising

Basseterre, St. Kitts (06 December 2024) – On December 5th, St. Kitts proudly welcomes its fourth inaugural cruise call this week, that being Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady to Port Zante. This milestone highlights St. Kitts’ growing prominence as a premier destination for cutting-edge cruise experiences.

“We are delighted to host Resilient Lady and her passengers as part of this exciting cruise season,” said Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism. “Virgin Voyages’ commitment to sustainability and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision for St. Kitts as a forward-thinking and eco-conscious destination. This visit marks the beginning of a dynamic partnership that benefits both our local communities and the global cruise industry.”

Resilient Lady is a masterpiece of modern cruising. The ship measures 278 meters (912 feet) and accommodates 2,770 passengers, many enjoying ocean views and private balconies. Guests can indulge in the luxurious Mega RockStar suites, complete with retro furnishings and electric guitars, while enjoying a vibrant onboard atmosphere characterized by Virgin’s signature style and innovation.

In keeping with Virgin Voyages’ dedication to sustainability, Resilient Lady is equipped with advanced energy-saving features, including cabin occupancy sensors and Climeon technology, which converts engine heat into electricity. Additionally, Virgin Voyages offsets all direct climate change emissions through carbon offset programs, further enhancing their commitment to protecting the environment.

St. Kitts’ stakeholders eagerly anticipate the benefits of this inaugural visit. From cultural tours and authentic culinary experiences to shopping at local artisan markets, passengers have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the island’s rich heritage. This engagement generates significant economic opportunities for local businesses, artisans, and service providers.

“The arrival of Resilient Lady is more than just a ship docking at our port; it is a celebration of St. Kitts’ appeal as a destination where innovation meets authenticity,” added Minister Henderson. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Virgin Voyages to offer travelers unique experiences while championing sustainable tourism practices.”

With every new call, the Ministry of Tourism and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority reaffirms its commitment to enhancing visitor experiences and driving sustainable tourism growth.

