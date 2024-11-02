Republic Bank’s Sashing Ceremony Launches Miss Teen St. Kitts & Nevis Pageant with Renewed Commitment

The journey to crown the next Miss Teen St. Kitts & Nevis officially began on Thursday October 31 with a lively sashing ceremony hosted by Republic Bank at their Fort Street branch. Amidst an ambience of elegance, ambition, and creativity, the event shone a spotlight on six remarkable young women, each vying for the coveted Miss Teen St. Kitts & Nevis crown under this year’s empowering theme, BeYOUtiful.

Republic Bank, demonstrating its resolute commitment to the youth of the Federation, presented a generous $50,000 cheque to the SKNNCC as Title Sponsor of the Miss Teen St. Kitts & Nevis Pageant for the third consecutive year. This cements their position as a Platinum Sponsor of Sugar Mas 53.

In an impressive new addition, Republic Bank will award an extra $5,000 to the school of the winning contestant, furthering their dedication to fostering talent, education, and community.

The event was graced by the six radiant ambassadors, who, with poise and pride, represented their schools and communities:

● Contestant #1: Kylah Gerald, Miss Saddlers Secondary School

● Contestant #2: Eushadika Frances, Miss Basseterre High School

● Contestant #3: Jonesh Rogers, Miss Washington Archibald High School

● Contestant #4: Lajunique Boone, Miss Immaculate Conception Catholic High School

● Contestant #5: De’Sheyniah Charles, Miss Cayon High School

● Contestant #6: Soriah Williams-Powell, Miss Verchilds High School

In a touching gesture, reigning queen Kaitlynn Wilson presented Republic Bank’s Country Manager, Mrs. Pamella Herbert Daniel, with a framed photo, symbolising the deep appreciation felt by the SKNNCC and the Miss Teen St. Kitts & Nevis community for Republic Bank’s continued support. Mrs. Herbert Daniel spoke passionately, reaffirming Republic Bank’s commitment to uplifting the young women of St. Kitts & Nevis through empowerment, education, and inspiration.

The highlight of the event came as Mrs. Herbert Daniel officially sashed each contestant, marking the beginning of their journey that will culminate on the evening of December 17th.

With Republic Bank’s support, the SKNNCC proudly backs these young ambassadors, each bringing her unique voice and vision to the competition. The SKNNCC invites everyone to follow the journeys of these dynamic contestants, cheering them on as they prepare to take centre stage in December’s grand event.