Republic Bank and CWI’s ‘Five For Fun’ Cricket Tournament Celebrates Thrilling Finale at Conaree Cricket Centre

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, August 8, 2024 – The Republic Bank “Five For Fun” cricket tournament concluded with an exhilarating finale at the Conaree Cricket Centre, marking the culmination of several months of spirited competition among primary school students from St. Kitts and Nevis.

Throughout the tournament, which featured participation from numerous primary schools organised into zones, teams competed fiercely for the coveted spots in the Finals. Emerging as champions were Violet O Jeffers Nicholls Primary school, who showcased exceptional talent and teamwork to secure first place in the grand event held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. The tournament format, involving five-player teams competing across two innings of 5 overs each, emphasised inclusivity with a requirement of at least two boys and two girls per team, ensuring all participants engaged fully in batting, fielding, and other aspects of cricket.

The Finals culminated in a memorable ceremony where the top-performing team and outstanding players received well-deserved awards. The event garnered significant attendance from students, coaches, as well as representatives from the local cricket associations.

Reflecting on the tournament’s impact, Pamela Herbert-Daniel, Country Manager of Republic Bank in Saint Kitts and Nevis expressed that, “Each year, we look forward to the development of the next generation of cricketers. This developmental programme has become a crucial pathway for students to advance and represent their country at the national junior levels, then possibly the Under 19s Leeward Island cricket team, and eventually the West Indies teams, helping them become the next batch of CPL superstars”

She concluded her remarks by posing a thought-provoking question to the audience, “Has Caribbean cricket benefited since the inception of the Republic Bank Five for Fun cricket programme? I believe the answer is a resounding yes!”

Khushiyal Sing, Cricket West Indies Senior Project Officer- Schools Cricket and Head of Operations for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup West Indies 2024 said, “At CWI, we take immense pride in our partnerships with Republic Bank, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Sport, the St. Kitts Cricket Association, and the Nevis Cricket Association. Our goal is to continuously fortify our collaborative endeavors, with a keen focus on advancing youth development to even greater heights.”

Launched in 2021 through collaboration between Republic Bank and Cricket West Indies (CWI), the Five For Fun programme focuses on fostering Under 12, short-format cricket among primary school girls and boys. It promotes values of equality, inclusion, sportsmanship, and, above all, enjoyment. Beyond coaching and skill development, the initiative provides students with valuable opportunities for social and life skills growth through the sport of cricket.

The success of this year’s Five for Fun cricket tournament was made possible through the support of the St. Kitts Cricket Association and the Nevis Cricket Association. Their contributions were instrumental in coordinating with the schools, organising the matches, providing coaches, and fostering a nurturing environment for young cricketers from both islands.

