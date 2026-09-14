Reginald Johnson Sentenced To Prison For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge

Reginald Johnson of St. Kitts has been sentenced to His Majesty’s Prison for two (2) counts of Unlawful Carnal Knowledge.

On September 11th, 2026, at the High Court in Basseterre, St. Kitts, presided over by His Lordship Justice Patrick Thompson Jr., Mr Johnson was sentenced to a total of fourteen (14) years’ imprisonment at His Majesty’s Prison.

Mr Johnson pleaded guilty to one of the two charges, relating to an incident occurring between June 1st and June 22nd, 2022, and was sentenced to six (6) years’ imprisonment. He was found guilty following trial on the other charge, relating to an incident occurring between December 1st and December 31st, 2022, for which he received a sentence of eight (8) years’ imprisonment.

Both sentences are set to run consecutively, making the total custodial sentence fourteen (14) years’ imprisonment. Mr Johnson had spent three (3) years and eighteen (18) days on remand, which will be credited toward his sentence.

— 30 —

Like this: Like Loading…

Related