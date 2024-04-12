RAYNELLE LORD CAPTURES 2024 JOSHUA OBADIAH WILLIAMS EXCELLENCE AWARD

The Dean of the Division of Teacher Education, Dr. Joycelyn Archibald-Penny feather, commended Ms. Lord for her stellar performance.

“Raynelle Lord, a student who epitomizes excellence, charted her course with determination and quiet resilience. When she enrolled in Teacher Education in 2021, she endeavoured to maximize every opportunity given to ensure that she was successful in her studies. Today, her success has materialized as she receives the Joshua Obadiah Williams Award of Excellence for returning the

best results from her teacher training journey,” said Dr. Archibald-Penny feather.

(L-R): Sarne Glasford; Mrs. Sheila Williams; Mrs. Joycelyn Williams-Glasford; Mr. Victor Williams; Ms. Raynelle Lord; Dr. Joycelyn Archibald-Pennyfeather; Mr. Andrew Abraham

Attendees at the award ceremony included President of the CBC, Mr. Andrew Abraham, Registrar of the CFBC, Ms. Yasmaine Davis, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at CBC, Dr. Moyia Rowtham, Vice President of Finance and Administration at CFBC, Mr. lan Ferguson, lecturers within the Division of Teacher Education, members of the Williams’ family and teacher education students. Mr. Randolph Taylor, Senior Lecturer, Division of Teacher Education chaired the ceremony and presented a biography of the awardee.

The award commemorates educator, philosopher, poet, disciplinarian and humanitarian, Joshua Obadiah Williams. He was born to Albert Victor and Adosha Elisabeth Williams on October 11, 1926, in Barnes Ghaut, Nevis. After completing the Seventh Standard Certificate at 16, he became a pupil-teacher at S.t Thomas School in Lowland, Nevis. He moved ot St. Kits ni 1948 where he continued to teach and research. From 1955 to 1957, he attended Barbados’ Erdiston Teachers College, after which he taught at the Cayon School and subsequently the S.t Paul’s School. In 1965, he enrolled in the University of the West Indies, Mona, where he earned his Professional Certificate in Education. When he returned ot St. Kitts, he was appointed headmaster of the Molineux Al Age School (later renamed The Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School). Joshua Obadiah Williams retired as headmaster of the Basseterre Boys School ni the early 1980’s.