Rawat, Lake lead Team SKN to victory in TT

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Team St. Kitts and Nevis Girls secured a crucial victory on Monday (Jul. 15), defeating St. Lucia in the ongoing ITF/COTECC U12 Team Competition in Trinidad and Tobago.

The team faced a rocky start when Briella Lake was defeated by Samuella Bertrand 3-6, 3-6. However, Shreya Rawat’s consistent performance brought St. Kitts and Nevis back into contention as she overpowered Kahenya Mukora 6-2, 6-1.

With the teams tied at 1-1 in the best-of-three rubber, Rawat teamed up with Lake in the doubles, delivering a decisive win for the Federation with a 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Watkins Chiverton, President of the SKNTA and Coach, commended the players for their efforts thus far in the competition, noting that the victory is a testament to the hard work the female players have been putting in under the junior programme.

“It is really great to see the young ladies pulling through. They have worked hard before coming out to Trinidad and Tobago, and to see them play as a team is commendable,” Chiverton said.

Many of the players compete locally, and that showed in their teamwork on the court during the doubles. Chiverton emphasized that while this may seem a small win for the team, it speaks volumes to the efforts and contributions of many parents who have ventured to lend support to the team of young players.

“Our players have been working hard prior to competing, and I commend the parents who have shown support during the ups and downs. But even though the team won the tie today, the competition continues on Tuesday, so there is no time for them to celebrate,” added Chiverton.

The girls now hold a 1-1 record in their round-robin group. They will return to the court on Tuesday to face Curacao at 10:00 a.m. on Court 3. Meanwhile, the Boys will return to action where they will take on St. Lucia at the same time, but out on Court 10.