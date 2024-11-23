RASHEDI JEFFERS SENTENCED FOR BREAKING & LARCENY

Rashedi Jeffers of Newton Ground, St. Kitts, has been sentenced for the offence of Building Breaking and Larceny committed on April 30th, 2019. Mr Jeffers received a sentence of thirty-two (32) months imprisonment that will be suspended for two (2) years. He has also been ordered to pay financial compensation in the amount of EC $9000 (nine thousand Eastern Caribbean dollars) with monthly payments of EC $750 (seven hundred and fifty Eastern Caribbean dollars) beginning on February 1st, 2025, and continuing on the first day of every month until completion. Failure to fulfil the court’s orders will result in Mr Jeffers being imprisoned for twelve (12) months.

The matter was adjourned until May 9th, 2025, for updates. The sentence was handed down on November 20th, 2024, by His Lordship Justice Iain Morley, KC.