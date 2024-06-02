RAPHAEL WALLACE CHARGED FOR MURDER AND ATTEMPTED MURDER

The Police have charged Raphael Wallace of Hamilton, Nevis, aged thirty-two (32), has been formally charged on two warrants in the first instance for Murder and Attempted Murder. These charges stem from incidents that occurred on May 24th, 2024, at Poinciana Drive, Hamilton, that caused the death of the late Joelle Huggins of Hamilton, and left her brother Julian Huggins, seriously wounded. Mr Wallace was charged on June 1st, 2024, at the Cotton Ground Police Station.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) urges anyone with information relevant to this matter to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. The safety and security of our communities are of the utmost importance, and the RSCNPF remains dedicated to ensuring that justice is served. We are deeply appreciative of the public’s cooperation and support as we continue our efforts to maintain law and order, and protect our citizens, residents, and visitors.

—30—