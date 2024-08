PARIS, France — Jamaica’s Rajindra Campbell secured Jamaica’s first medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games when he claimed bronze in the men’s shot put final on Saturday 3 August, 2024.

The 28-year-old threw 22.15m, the same as the silver medal winner, American Joe Kovacs, who achieved his mark on his final attempt.

The gold medal went to American Ryan Crouser with 22.90m.