Prime Minister’s Gala Highlights Path to Sustainable Growth with Keynote Address from White House Advisor

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, January 6th, 2025 (PMO) – At the Prime Minister’s Annual New Year’s Gala on January 4, 2024, keynote speaker Raheemah Abdulaleem delivered a compelling address that underscored the transformative power of sustainability and prosperity working hand in hand. The event, hosted under the theme “Building Prosperity Through Sustainability,” provided a platform for the Special Assistant to the President of the United States and General Counsel in the White House to share her vision of how St. Kitts and Nevis can serve as a global model for sustainable development.

PM Dr. Drew (left) and keynote speaker Raheemah Abdulaleem

In her address, Ms. Abdulaleem praised the people of St. Kitts and Nevis for their unique position to lead by example in addressing the critical challenges of climate change while fostering inclusive economic growth. She reminded attendees that “prosperity and sustainability are not separate goals—they are deeply interconnected.” Emphasizing the moral and practical imperative of sustainability, she further highlighted the Federation’s potential to balance economic progress with environmental stewardship, noting that “sustainability is not just about preserving beauty; it is about protecting the very foundation of our collective prosperity.”

A key message of her speech was the need for collective action and innovative thinking to achieve sustainable progress. Ms. Abdulaleem introduced guiding principles through the creative acronyms S.T.K.I.T.T.S. and N.E.V.I.S., which encapsulated actionable steps such as supporting sustainable development, valuing cultural and natural heritage, and investing in renewable energy and eco-friendly industries. She stated, “Through this lens, St. Kitts and Nevis will demonstrate how it can make a big impact by integrating sustainability into economic and social progress.”

Drawing on her personal experiences, Ms. Abdulaleem stressed the importance of equity, collaboration, and empowering communities to create a future where prosperity is shared and sustainable. She noted that “true prosperity transcends economic metrics; it is about health, education, equity, and opportunity.” Reflecting on the Federation’s leadership in renewable energy, conservation, and green initiatives, she commended ongoing efforts as a model for other island nations.

As the Federation enters 2025, dubbed the ‘Year of Recovery,’ Ms. Abdulaleem’s call to action encourages all citizens to embrace their roles as stewards of the environment and drivers of innovation. She concluded her address with a powerful affirmation: “Together, St. Kitts and Nevis will show how sustainability and prosperity can coexist. Economic growth uplifts, creativity inspires, and collaboration unites us all.”

The Prime Minister’s New Year’s Gala, hosted by Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew, celebrated the nation’s resilience, progress, and shared vision for a sustainable future.

The event brought together leaders, dignitaries, and citizens to reflect on the achievements of the past year and reaffirm their commitment to building a stronger, more prosperous Federation.

