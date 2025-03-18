Caribbean News

Prime Minister Young Calls General Election – April 28th, 2025

Prime Minister the Hon Stuart R. Young SC has advised Her Excellency Christine Kangaloo, O.R.T.T . President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, to dissolve Parliament with effect from midnight on Tuesday 18th March, 2025 in accordance with Section 68 of the Constitution.

The Prime Minister has also advised the President that, in accordance with Section 33 of the Representation of the People Act, Chap. 2:01, Writs of Election for the 2025 General Elections are to be issued on the 18th day of March, 2025 and are to fix Friday 4th, April, 2025 as Nomination Day and Monday 28th April, 2025 as Polling Day.

