Prime Minister Updates Public on Ambulance Delay and Temporary Resolution

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – April 17, 2024 (PMO) — While addressing the National Assembly today April 17th, Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, provided an update to the public regarding the Federation’s acquisition of new ambulances, originally scheduled to arrive in February 2025.



The Prime Minister reminded the public of the government’s commitment, announced in November 2024, to procure a new fleet of four state-of-the-art ambulances to strengthen emergency medical services across St. Kitts and Nevis. However, due to unforeseen global challenges, there has been a delay in their delivery.



“As you know, we’re in the process of purchasing four grand ambulances for the Federation. However, there was a delay. Speaking to our agent, TDC, due to the fact of their supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine, certain components are delayed in really getting the ambulances ready,” Dr. Drew explained. “So the date for arrival, as communicated to leaders, is now October of this year.”



Recognizing that such a delay is not ideal given the urgent needs of the healthcare sector, Prime Minister Drew announced an interim solution that will ensure adequate ambulance coverage in the coming months.



“In the meantime, we have sought an adjunct resolution before those brand-new ambulances arrive,” Dr. Drew stated. “At the end of May, we expect to have about four units that are not totally new but in excellent condition, as we think that October might be a little bit too far.”



He also took the opportunity to thank the TDC Group, whose assistance has been instrumental in temporarily boosting the national fleet. “I want to also thank TDC, who have helped us to repair one or two of the ambulances that we have here on St. Kitts and that are now back in the fleet,” the Prime Minister said.



Dr. Drew further emphasized the cost and critical importance of these emergency vehicles. “Ambulances are expensive—expensive—but they’re absolutely essential, and I foresee that we will not have an issue with the number of ambulances for a very long time,” he asserted.



The Prime Minister reminded the public of the risks faced by public ambulances and emergency personnel, citing past accidents involving ambulances. “We should remember that public ambulances suffered accidents, and one of them suffered an accident, of course, because of bad driving habits of some of our drivers and leaders,” he noted.



He continued, “I continue to appeal to drivers to use the road safely. I know that the Traffic Department has been very aggressive in terms of the implementation and enforcement of the laws and regulations. But again, that is not the most important aspect. The most important aspect is that people respect the regulations to save lives—because every life that could be saved might be theirs, and every life is precious.”



The government remains committed to bolstering healthcare infrastructure and ensuring citizens across the Federation have access to timely and efficient emergency services as part of the broader Sustainable Island State Agenda.

