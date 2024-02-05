Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance M. Drew and Delegation To Attend Grenada’s 50th Independence Celebrations



Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, February 5, 2024 (Press Secretary, PMO) – Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrnace M. Drew, along with Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta and Ambassador to OECS and CARICOM for Saint Kitts and Nevis His Excellency Larry Vaughan, will travel to Grenada to participate in the country’s 50th Independence celebrations on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.



Grenada is commemorating its 50th Independence Anniversary under the theme “One People, One Journey, One Future”, highlighting the unity and collective aspirations of its citizens.



The delegation will return to the Federation on February 8, 2024, after attending several significant events as part of Grenada’s milestone celebration.



On February 6, 2024, Grenada’s Foreign Affairs Minister will host the prestigious 50th Anniversary Of Independence Foreign Minister’s Reception, inviting distinguished guests and visiting dignitaries from around the world to join in the festivities.



The delegation will continue its participation on February 7, 2024, witnessing the culmination of Grenada’s Golden Jubilee celebrations at the National Stadium. The day will feature a Grand military parade, rally, cultural extravaganza, and the All-Things Grenada Expo. It promises to be a vibrant display of parades and cultural presentations echoing Grenada’s rich heritage and the resilient spirit of its people.



