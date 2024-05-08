Prime Minister The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew Visits RLB International Airport to Extend Support to Kevon Woode and Family

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis, May 8, 2024 [Press Secretary, PMO] – This afternoon (Wednesday, May 8, 2024), Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew made a heartfelt visit to the RLB International Airport to extend his regards and support to Kevon Woode and his parents, who departed for Trinidad and Tobago for advanced medical care.

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew at the RLB Airport showing support to Kevon Woode and family

Fifteen-year-old Kevon Woode was tragically involved in an accident at Pinneys Beach, Nevis, during a family beach picnic on Sunday, May 5, 2024. He was swiftly transported to Alexander Hospital in Nevis via ambulance for urgent medical attention. Subsequent CT scans and X-rays revealed water in Kevon’s lungs and dislocated bones in his neck, resulting in paralysis from the neck down and necessitating respiratory assistance.

Recognizing the severity of Kevon’s condition and the need for specialized treatment abroad, Mr. Devon Woode, affectionately known as DJ Woody, took to social media to appeal for financial assistance to aid his son’s medical journey.

Responding to Mr. Woode’s plea and deeply moved by the family’s plight, Prime Minister Drew reached out to offer support through the Children’s Medical Fund. Taking to his social media platform, Prime Minister Drew affirmed, “He is another child who has benefited from the Children’s Medical Fund, providing care for children who need life-saving medical attention abroad. Let us continue to pray for his recovery and for his family.”

This afternoon, Kevon Woode was airlifted via air ambulance to Trinidad and Tobago for specialized medical care, made possible through the Children’s Medical Fund.



As Kevon embarks on his journey towards healing, Prime Minister Drew urges the nation to join in solidarity and keep the Woode family in their thoughts and prayers.



