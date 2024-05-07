Prime Minister Terrance Drew Unveils “Project Start” for Climate-Smart JNF General Hospital, Pioneering Health City Vision

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis, May 7, 2024 [Press Secretary, PMO] – The Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, announced a historic milestone in healthcare infrastructure during the signing ceremony for the commencement of the new climate-smart JNF General Hospital. Dubbed “Project Start,” this initiative marks the inception of a transformative endeavor to establish a comprehensive “health city.”

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and Mr. Hsiao Yun Yeh (James), President of OECC signing the agreement at the Signing Ceremony for the Construction of the new JNF General Hospital.

The symbolic signing ceremony took place at the site of the upcoming hospital, strategically positioned opposite the University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS) and the Ross University of Veterinary Medicine.

Prime Minister Drew outlined an ambitious vision, visualizing a collaborative ecosystem comprising UMHS, Ross University, the new climate-smart hospital, a research laboratory, and private healthcare facilities. This integrated approach aims to serve the local populace, neighbouring islands, and visitors, redefining healthcare accessibility and quality in the region.

Emphasizing the imperative of climate resilience in healthcare infrastructure, Prime Minister Drew underscored the necessity for a climate-smart hospital amidst the escalating challenges posed by climate change. Recognizing the evolving healthcare landscape and technological advancements, the new facility seeks to address contemporary healthcare demands while mitigating the impact of climate-related disruptions.

The ceremonial signing formalized the collaboration between the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Overseas Engineering and Construction Company (OECC), a prominent construction firm headquartered in the Republic of China (Taiwan). Prime Minister Drew, alongside Mr. Hsiao Yun Yeh (James), President of OECC, affirmed their commitment to the endeavor. Acknowledging the significance of local participation, Prime Minister Drew highlighted the integral role of local companies in the project’s execution, fostering economic growth and employment opportunities for Kittitians and Nevisians.

In a gesture of appreciation, Prime Minister Drew also extended gratitude to President Tsai Ing-wen of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for her instrumental support in realizing this initiative.

The full signing ceremony, held on May 2nd, 2024, can be viewed here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-RI4m2_FV4.