By: T. Chapman

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica has announced that the general election is scheduled for Wednesday, December 16, 2026, which signifies the commencement of the campaign period.

During a national address delivered at midday, Prime Minister Skerrit announced that he had advised President Sylvanie Burton, the Head of State, to issue a proclamation dissolving Parliament effective immediately.

Skerrit also announced that Nomination Day has been scheduled for November 30.



He provided a summary of his administration’s achievements and asked voters for a renewed mandate to continue his development agenda.

The election campaign is occuring during a difficult economic period, as increasing global energy and shipping expenses exacerbate cost-of-living challenges currently affecting households throughout Dominica and the broader Caribbean region.

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