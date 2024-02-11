Prime Minister of St Kitts Nevis Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and Diani Prince Tie the Knot

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis tied the knot in Barbados and introduced his Wife, Diplomat and Attorney, Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew, a national of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Via his Facebook handle, Prime Minister Drew wrote.

Greetings to all citizens and residents,

It is with a grateful heart that I inform you of my marriage to my wife Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew.

The wedding took place in the beautiful CARICOM sister island of Barbados on 10th February 2024 in the presence of God, as the ceremony was officiated by Rev. Fr. David Yarde of the Anglican Church.

The ceremony was attended by my mother, my son and my sisters and the close family members of my wife.

I therefore officially introduce you to Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew.

We ask for your prayers and support as we embark on our new life together.

Thank you.

PM Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew