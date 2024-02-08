Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew Congratulates Grenada on 50th Anniversary of Independence

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, February 7, 2024 (Press Secretary, PMO) – Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, extends heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister the Honourable Dickon Mitchell and the people of Grenada on the momentous occasion of their 50th Anniversary of Independence, celebrated on February 7 under the inspiring theme “One People, One Journey, One Future”.

Reflecting on the significance of this year’s theme, Prime Minister Drew emphasized in a letter to Prime Minister Mitchell its timeliness, stating, “As Grenada celebrates this momentous occasion, it is an opportune time to reflect on the achievements and milestones attained, as well as to reaffirm commitments to the principles of sovereignty, development, and prosperity for all Grenadians”.

He continued, “Your nation’s rich cultural heritage, vibrant traditions, and warm hospitality continue to inspire admiration and respect around the world”.

Addressing the enduring diplomatic relationship between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Grenada, Prime Minister Drew remarked, “As we commemorate this historic milestone, let us also celebrate the enduring friendship and cooperation between our two nations. The bonds of friendship between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Grenada have strengthened over the years, anchored by shared values and mutual respect”.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Drew extended his “best wishes for continued peace, prosperity, and success to the Government and people of Grenada”, expressing hope for “even greater achievements, as Grenada continues to chart a course toward a brighter and more prosperous future for generations to come”.