Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew Celebrates Handover of Climate-Smart Home in Conaree

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis, March 14, 2024 (Press Secretary, PMO) – The Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #8, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew attended the official handing over ceremony of the new climate-smart home at Conaree, developed by East Coast Housing Development Limited in partnership with the National Housing Corporation (NHC). The event, attended by dignitaries including Cabinet Ministers, government officials, and family and friends of the new homeowner, marked a significant milestone in the government’s commitment to providing sustainable housing solutions.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew announced Ms. Sharamah Huggins as the proud recipient of the new home. “This home would go to a 41-year-old woman from the area who was born right here in Conaree. She has 3 girls that she has raised, aged 21, 18, and 15. She is very deserving of this opportunity that she can call her own home where her family can settle in more comfort and peace”.

Ms. Huggins was presented with the keys to her new home, which included furniture, a refrigerator, a stove, gas, free groceries, and one year of free internet from The Cable.

L R Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Housing Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley New Homeowner Ms Sharamah Huggins Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency 8 the Honourable Dr Terrance Drew

-30-