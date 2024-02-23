Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew Appoints Jahzara Claxton as Youth Board Member on the Violence as a Public Health Perspective Committee

Basseterre, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS, February 23, 2024 (Press Secretary, PMO) – In a brief yet significant presentation, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew appointed Ms. Jahzara Claxton, a professional cricketer and footballer, as the Youth Board Member on the Violence as a Public Health Perspective Committee.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Sports et al, the Honourable Samal Duggins, and His Excellency Kenneth Douglas, Ambassador to the Ministry of Sports. Also present were Jahzara Claxton’s proud parents, Ms. Ika Francis and Mr. Frank Claxton.

Ms. Jahzara Claxton, a remarkable athlete, is renowned as a member of the Barbados Royals Women and West Indies Women Under-19 cricket teams. She has also showcased her talents as a forward for Newtown United FC and the Saint Kitts and Nevis women’s national team, earning her the title of the most decorated Sports Personality for 2023 in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Jahzara Claxton and her parents Frank Claxton and Ika Frabcis Prime Minister Hon Dr Terrance Drew Minister of Sports et al Hon Samal Duggins Ambassador to Ministry of Sports His Excellency Kenneth Douglas and Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Mrs Adelcia Connor Ferlance

While extending to offer, Prime Minister Drew commended Jahzara for her exceptional achievements at such a young age, recognizing her as an inspiration to the nation.



“As a government and as a country, having young people like you who excel and are willing to contribute to the betterment of others, particularly our youth who may sometimes stray from the right path, is truly commendable,” remarked Dr. Drew. “We encourage you to leverage your influence to champion the cause of youth empowerment in the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis. This is precisely why we have invited you to join the youth board member, where we address issues of violence within our communities and strive for the progress of our young people. We believe that your involvement will significantly enhance our efforts toward achieving our goals.”



Minister Duggins also extended words of congratulations to Jahzara, acknowledging her dedication to sports and public service. The Minister also reaffirmed the Ministry of Sports’ commitment to supporting Jahzara throughout her athletic career.



Minister Duggins highlighted that the Ministry is currently in negotiations with the Sussex Cricket Club in the United Kingdom. He stated that negotiations are coming to a close and one of the newest ventures they are considering is starting a professional women’s cricket team.



“This may be another possible new venture for you”, Minister Duggins stated to Jahzara Claxton, “as they are looking for players from Saint Kitts and Nevis as their closest partners offshore”, he added.



During the presentation, Ambassador Kenneth Douglas expressed words of inspiration to Jahzara encouraging her to “continue to be a positive example to our nation’s youths”.



In her new role, Jahzara Claxton will serve as an advocate for the invaluable role of sports in promoting a healthy lifestyle and preventing violence, both physically and psychosocially, among young people. She will spearhead community outreach activities to raise awareness about the initiative and engage with youth in advocating the positive impacts of sports.



Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, Jahzara stated, “I want to thank you, Prime Minister, for this opportunity. I also thank God for putting me in this position and I pledge to do my best.”



This appointment underscores the government’s commitment to fostering a culture of health, well-being, and youth empowerment in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

