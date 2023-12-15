Press Release

Prime Minister Drew Travels To Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for Guyana-Venezuela Border Dispute

Pulse Administrator
2 Min Read
#image_title

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, December 14, 2023 (Press Secretary, PMOSKN) – Following the Opening Statement of the Budget Debate by Leader of the Opposition Hon. Mark Brantley, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has embarked on a diplomatic mission to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.  The urgent meeting which has been convened with other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government, is being under the auspices of the Community of States of Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC). The meeting addresses critical matters related to the ongoing border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela.

Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Hon. Ralph Gonzalves as President Pro Tempore of CELAC, will facilitate crucial talks between Presidents Irfaan Ali of Guyana and Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela. The discussion aims to navigate the complexities of the long-standing border dispute, fostering a diplomatic resolution that upholds regional stability and cooperation.

Prime Minister Drew’s proactive engagement underscores the commitment of CARICOM leaders to address regional challenges collaboratively. The diplomatic efforts within CELAC demonstrate a united front in seeking peaceful resolutions to disputes that impact the broader Caribbean Community.

The outcomes of these high-level talks are anticipated to contribute significantly to the ongoing efforts for a peaceful and diplomatic resolution in the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy.

-30-

Share this Article
Previous Article POLICE CHARGE TWO MORE WITH MURDER
Next Article St Kitts and Nevis Crowned Champions at Montserrat Basketball Association Invitational
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy