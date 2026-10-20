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PRIME MINISTER DREW TO RETURN HOME ON SATURDAY 24th OCTOBER 2026

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By: T. Chapman

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon Dr Terrance Drew, will return home on Saturday, 24th October 2026, after recovering from a stroke.

Acting Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley made the announcement in a national address on Monday evening.

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Dr Hanley said,

It is with a heart full of gratitude that I share with you that on Saturday, October 24th, our Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, will return home to St. Kitts and Nevis. He returns to the land of his birth, to the people he loves and serves, and to the work which he has dedicated himself.

The Federal Government will host a National Thanksgiving Service at the National Heroes Park on Sunday, 25th October, and invite all citizens and residents to attend and welcome Prime Minister Drew.

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