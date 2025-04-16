Prime Minister Drew to Present Landmark Comprehensive Pension Bill for Government Auxiliary Employees

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, April 16, 2025 (PMO) —In a historic move to address long-standing inequities, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew announced that his administration will introduce a Comprehensive Pension Bill before the National Assembly this Thursday, April 17th.



This legislation, according to the Prime Minister, aims to provide long-overdue pension security to thousands of Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs), including crossing guards, environmental workers, hospital maids, and drain maintenance staff, who have served the nation without adequate post-retirement support.



Speaking on Freedom FM, Prime Minister Drew emphasized the significance of this initiative. “This Labour administration will lay before our Parliament a bill to bring, I would say, justice to the thousands of GAE workers who would benefit. The pension plan will be legislated, and anybody who wants to touch it will have to go back to Parliament to touch it, because they deserve it.”



In July 2024, the government commenced pension payments to hundreds of retired GAEs who had been previously denied such benefits. This followed the establishment of the Government Auxiliary Employees’ Commission, which provided a structured framework for the appointment, terms of employment, and pension coverage for GAEs .



Eligibility for the pension requires GAEs to be at least 62 years old with a minimum of fifteen years of service. The pension payments are retroactive to January 2024, and qualified GAEs now receive monthly pension payments for life.



This legislative move aligns with the Drew-led government’s broader agenda to enhance social protection and equity. Initiatives such as the ASPIRE program, which provides $1,000 seed accounts to young citizens, and the recent 8% salary increase for civil servants, underscore the administration’s commitment to uplifting all segments of society.



Prime Minister Drew stressed, “We believe in the Saint Kitts-Nevis Labour Party in adjusting people’s wages where possible, and putting in pension plans. Because these are more secure ways of maintaining our people.”



The introduction of the Comprehensive Pension Bill represents a significant step towards rectifying past injustices and ensuring a dignified retirement for those who have dedicated their lives to public service.



End

Related