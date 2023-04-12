Prime Minister Drew To Meet With Nationals In Washington DC
Prime Minister Drew To Meet With Nationals In Washington DC

Prime Minister Hon. Terrance Drew will host a Diaspora meeting on the sidelines of the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings on Saturday April 15.

An invitation was issued to all nationals living in the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia, (DMV areas).

In a post via Facebook, the Prime Minister said:

I look forward to meeting my fellow nationals in Washington DC.

The Diaspora meeting will be held at the Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in Washington DC and runs from 4 to 6pm.

-30-

