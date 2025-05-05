Prime Minister Drew to Meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio Alongside Other Caribbean Leaders

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 3, 2025 (PMO) — Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, will join fellow Caribbean leaders from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and The Bahamas in a pivotal high-level meeting with United States Secretary of State, Hon. Marco Rubio, scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

This important diplomatic engagement will focus on matters of mutual interest, aimed at strengthening cooperation and deepening ties between the United States and the Eastern Caribbean. The agenda is expected to cover a wide range of critical areas.

Prime Minister Drew, who continues to champion the advancement of St. Kitts and Nevis within regional and international frameworks, emphasized the value of sustained dialogue and partnership with key global allies. “The United States remains a significant strategic partner to St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean. This meeting reflects our collective commitment to ensuring that the pressing concerns of our region are heard and that tangible pathways for cooperation and development are pursued.”

Further updates will be provided following the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting.

